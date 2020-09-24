As the earlier story indicated, creating alloys for AM is an ongoing effort. Some of the recent results have been an aluminum alloy from Amaero International (HOT Al), which has entered the final stage of approval for patent protection. Hot Al can be hardened after 3D printing for better properties and higher-temperature applications.

EOS has added eight alloys to their offerings. Their new TRL 7 material is an ultra-high strength maraging steel whose properties can be also fine-tuned by heat treating after 3D printing.