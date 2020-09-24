This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to build more cars from recycled beverage cans, bottle tops and end-of-life vehicles. Engineers have been able to mix recycled aluminum with some primary aluminum to form a new and tested prototype alloy comparable to JLR’s existing grade and quality.
Did you know that nearly 75% of all aluminum ever produced (U.S. & Europe) is still in use today?
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.