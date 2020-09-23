Solar Manufacturing shipped a vacuum furnace to a company in the southeast United States that services the defense industry. It includes a graphite-insulated hot zone, a load weight capacity of up to 250 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F. The Mentor vacuum furnace will be used to age harden precipitation-hardened stainless steels and beryllium copper. Solar Manufacturing also delivered a water system and the recipes for the heat-treat cycles the company’s materials require.