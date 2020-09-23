Andritz Herr-Voss Stamco Inc., a member of international technology group Andritz, successfully commissioned a new cut-to-length line at Rolled Alloys’ facility in Fairfield, Ohio. The state-of-the-art line processes 0.125-inch x 48-inch stainless steel and nickel alloys and has an incoming coil capacity of 20,000 pounds.

Engineered and manufactured at Andritz Herr-Voss Stamco’s facilities in Pennsylvania, the backbone of the line is precision roller-leveler technology. The line includes two precision levelers, both with the Punch-N-Go leveler control system. The equipment was designed to meet Rolled Alloys’ specific product requirements, which include the processing of high-strength nickel alloys.

The line includes a precision roll feed system coupled with a high-speed shear that can cut both long and short blanks with high efficiency and extreme accuracy. In addition, the line allows for the application of paper or vinyl to the leveled material.