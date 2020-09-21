The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) brings industrial process-heating professionals together to provide combustion and safety education for the industry each and every fall. This year will look different, but IHEA will still deliver essential content through a virtual platform.

IHEA is committed to continuing to provide a base of industry knowledge even in challenging times. These seminars are a great resource for those who are responsible for the operation, design and maintenance of industrial process furnaces and ovens.

The IHEA Virtual Fall Seminars will be held over two consecutive weeks in November from Wednesday to Friday each week. Each day will consist of three presentations from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (EST). The agendas for the virtual seminars contain vital topics that have been adapted to online versions so attendees can still get the information they need whether they are working from home or in the office.

Virtual Combustion Seminar (Nov. 11-13)

For over 50 years, IHEA has offered this valuable educational seminar for those in the heat-processing industry. IHEA is fortunate to have the support of member-company experts to provide the instruction. Attendees will receive a flash drive containing presentations. Topics to be covered during this three-day virtual seminar include:

Fundamentals of Combustion (Keenan Cokain, Bloom Engineering Co. Inc.)

Burners and Nozzles (Brian Kelly, Honeywell Thermal Solutions)

Practical Fluid Flow and Piping Practices (Bob Sanderson, Rockford Systems)

Combustion System Safety (Bryan Baesel, Honeywell Combustion Safety)

Flame Safety and Sequence Control (Scott Fogle, SCC Inc.)

Fuel/Air Ratio Control (Bob Sanderson, Rockford Systems)

Heat Application – Low Temperature (Ryan McClain, MP Combustion)

Heat Application – High Temperature (B.J. Bernard, Surface Combustion)

System Troubleshooting (Brian Kelly, Honeywell Thermal Solutions)

Virtual Safety Standards and Codes Seminar (Nov. 18-20)

This seminar covers critical safety information for those involved with a wide range of industrial thermal-processing applications. Attendees will receive a printed copy of the current NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. The three-day virtual seminar will include the following sessions presented by IHEA members who are experts in safety:

Overview of NFPA 86 Standards for Ovens and Furnaces (Kevin Carlisle, Karl Dungs)

Gas Line Evacuation Purging and Charging (Kevin Carlisle, Karl Dungs)

Furnace Heating Systems, including Class B Considerations (Bryan Baesel, Honeywell Combustion Safety)

Safety Equipment and Application, including Safety Shutoff Valves (Aaron Zoeller, SCC Inc.)

Safety Equipment and Application, including Safety Controls and Devices (Michael San Antonio, Fireye)

Class A Ovens and Furnaces and Thermal Oxidizers (Jason Safarz, Karl Dungs)

Safety Equipment and Application, including PLCs (Bryan Baesel, Honeywell Combustion Safety)

Special Atmospheres for Class C Ovens and Furnaces (Anthony Cherol, Surface Combustion)

Class C Furnace: Quench and Molten Salt Bath (Anthony Cherol, Surface Combustion)

Commissioning, Operations, Maintenance, Inspection and Testing (Aaron Zoeller, SCC Inc.)

The registration fee for each three-day virtual event is $295 for IHEA members and $350 for non-members. Register for both seminars and take advantage of our discount: $499 for members; $599 for non-members. Attendees who complete each seminar will receive a certificate awarding PDHs following the conclusion of the seminar. For additional details and to register, visit www.ihea.org and click the Education & Events tab.