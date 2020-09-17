The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) released its 2019 Annual Statistical Report, which provides comprehensive data on the U.S. steel industry and select data on the North American steel industry as a whole. The report highlights that shipments from domestic steel mills measured 96.1 million net tons in 2019, up 0.9% from the previous year. U.S. raw steel production was 96.7 million net tons in 2019, a 1.3% increase from 2018.

The report also shows that steel imports into the United States moderated for the second year in a row. Total steel imports decreased 17% in 2019 compared to the previous year, while finished steel imports decreased 18% over the same period and captured a 19% share of apparent steel consumption. The report also notes that the construction and automotive industries continued as the leading end-use markets for shipments of U.S. steel products.

The AISI report provides comprehensive coverage of the United States steel industry and selected statistical data on the Canadian, Mexican and world steel industries.

Learn more about the report here.