Denmark’s Mountain Top Industries, which manufacturers aluminum roll covers for pickup trucks, plans to invest $13.3 million to open a 73,000-square-foot facility in Montgomery, Ala. The plant will create 90 full-time jobs. In addition to Denmark, the company also has design and production facilities in Australia and Thailand.

According to a local report, Mountain Top will serve as a supplier for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama’s new Santa Cruz crossover program.