SMS group received an order from Outokumpu for the supply of an atomization plant for the production of high-quality stainless steel powder used in additive manufacturing. The plant, which is scheduled to become operational in early 2022, will be designed for an annual production of up to 330 tons of stainless steel powder. It will include an induction melter, atomizer, two cyclones and filter elements. The powder atomization plant will be designed for the complete process to take place in an inert atmosphere.

The atomizing nozzle is arranged below the distributor, which contains the molten metal. The metal runs through the nozzle, undergoing atomization in the atomization tower by means of inert gas. From there the resulting powder is conveyed – still under inert conditions – to the cyclone unit, separated from the inert gas and collected in containers. Then the metal powder is screened and graded. The plant will be designed to atomize powders of stainless steels, maraging steels, special steels, superalloys, nickel-based alloys and cobalt-chromium alloys.

Outokumpu is a leading producer of high-grade stainless steels. With production facilities in Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States and Mexico, the company supplies a wide range of tailored stainless steel products for virtually any application.