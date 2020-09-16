Sintavia, LLC, a metal additive manufacturer, entered into an agreement to collaborate with Siemens Digital Industries Software on the development of an end-to-end additive-manufacturing (AM) software solution as a part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio. Sintavia will provide testing and technical feedback on pre-released software that will be part of future AM solutions. In exchange, Sintavia becomes a preferred AM partner of Siemens and gains access to the software in advance of the market, along with technical support for its implementation.

As part of the three-year agreement, the two companies will collaborate on joint sales and marketing activities and plan to organize events at Sintavia’s facility in Hollywood, Fla., that will showcase Siemens’ AM solution in an industrialized additive production environment.