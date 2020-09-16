Quintus Technologies delivered what it says is the world’s fastest fan-driven hot isostatic press (HIP) to Italy’s PRES-X, a start-up established to meet the post-production needs of 3D-printed metal components. The HIP’s high-pressure heat-treatment (HPHT) capability makes it possible to eliminate several operations in the AM production line. With Quintus’s proprietary uniform rapid cooling (URC) technology, a cooling rate of 1500K/minute can be achieved while minimizing thermal distortion and non-uniform grain growth, producing finished 3D-printed parts with optimal material properties.

The combination of HIP and in-process heat treatment aligns with PRES-X’s strategy to shorten the AM production cycle and in-source key operations. The press, which has a hot zone measuring 16.14 x 39.37 inches (410 x 1,000 mm), operates at a maximum temperature of 2552°F (1400°C) and maximum pressure of 207 MPa (30,000 psi). It has a maximum workload weight of 1,322 pounds (600 kg).