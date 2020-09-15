L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped a high-temperature box furnace to a government defense organization located in the southeastern United States. The medium-sized furnace will be used for military ceramic-composite development along with research and development for other components. The furnace, which has a work zone of 24 inches wide x 18 inches high x 36 inches deep, is rated for continuous operating temperatures up to 2500°F (1371°C). It comes equipped with silicon-carbide heating elements for high-temperature operation.

The furnace case is sealed from the inside out for use with inert blanketing gas. The hearth is alumina plates supported on the bottom with hard firebrick. The furnace includes an electric vertical counterbalanced door, a step-down transformer to control secondary element voltage and heat shields to ensure that the case temperature is below 120°F. A spare set of elements and thermocouples are included to minimize any unforeseen downtime.