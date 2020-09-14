Global Control Pte Ltd., a heating-system original equipment manufacturer (OEM), is incorporating Honeywell technologies, including the ControlEdge HC900 controller, into its heat-treatment solutions. The company expects the controls to help its customers improve their asset performance, reduce their inventory and lifecycle costs, and save energy. When integrated into Global Control’s furnaces and ovens, ControlEdge HC900 provides new end-user capabilities such as simplified process ID (PID) execution. It also eliminates the requirement for an external controller, reducing overall maintenance requirements, and provides end users with the flexibility to run temperature profiles directly from the human-machine interface instead of downloading the program in the controller every time they use it.

ControlEdge HC900’s dedicated library of function blocks for heat-treatment applications enables Global Control to reduce engineering effort and accelerate the time to commercialization of the integrated offerings. In addition, ControlEdge HC900’s integration with other Honeywell solutions – such as the Experion HS SCADA control system and SmartLine transmitters – helps Global Control reduce inventory and expedite deliveries.