Solar Atmospheres recently installed its sixth all-metal hot-zone vacuum furnace at its facility in Souderton, Pa. This is also Solar’s fourth furnace for its climate-controlled room. The Mentor model, which was built by sister company Solar Manufacturing, has a work zone measuring 12 inches x 12 inches x 18 inches and is the first of its kind. It increases Solar’s capacity for processing sensitive materials – such as PH stainless, nickel-based superalloys, titanium and ferritic/austenitic stainless steels – yet focuses on smaller lots and one-off items.

The furnace makes it possible to reap the benefits of an all-metal furnace while minimizing the overall cost.