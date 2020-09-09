Porsche, in a joint project with Mahle and Trumpf, manufactured engine pistons from high-purity metal powder using the laser metal fusion (LMF) process, where a laser beam heats and melts the powder surface corresponding to the part contour.

3D printing allows the pistons of the 911 flagship model, the GT2 RS, to be manufactured with a structure that is optimized for the loads acting on the pistons. As a result, the pistons weigh 10% less than the forged series production pistons. They also have an integrated and closed cooling duct in the piston crown that could not have been produced by conventional methods. The quality and performance capability of the components were validated using measurement technology from Zeiss.

