According to a report, Toyota and Mazda will invest an additional $830 million in an auto assembly plant under construction in Alabama. The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing site, a joint venture between the Japanese carmakers, will manufacture 300,000 SUVs annually.

The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art production equipment and employee-training facilities to increase productivity. Production is expected to begin in 2021. The total investment will be approximately $2.31 billion.