Renishaw is working with Gloucester Cathedral and the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London to re-create the Gloucester Candlestick using metal additive manufacturing (AM). The original candlestick, which was produced in the 12th century, is on show at the V&A Museum. The Renishaw-manufactured replica will be displayed and used at Gloucester Cathedral.

A 3D laser scanner was used to capture the complex geometry of the original candlestick, which consists of densely entwined foliage and fantastic creatures, so that it could be reproduced exactly. Renishaw then re-created the candlestick by building it up layer-by-layer from aluminum powder using a multi-laser AM system.

The original Gloucester Candlestick was cast using a brass alloy with unusually high silver content.