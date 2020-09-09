A German company introduced its laser multi-wire technology (LMWT) to join thick steel or aluminum plates with gap widths of up to 3 mm at very high process speeds. LMWT can accommodate plate thicknesses up to 10 mm.

Strahlkraft Lasertechnik’s process enlarges the process point through the multi-wire feed, which greatly improves the safety and quality of the joining processes. In addition, completely new applications are possible, such as bridging larger gaps with visible seam quality. With the additive 3D printing and coating processes, LMWT increases the build-up rate, which leads to significantly lower unit costs.