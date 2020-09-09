174 Power Global, a solar energy company, and Gerdau Long Steel North America (Gerdau) entered into a 20-year agreement to develop one of the largest behind-the-meter (BTM) solar facilities in the nation.

The 80-MW Gerdau Solar project, located adjacent to the Gerdau Midlothian Steel Mill in Midlothian, Texas, will be comprised of more than 231,000 solar panels spanning more than 700 acres. The BTM system will provide power directly to the steel mill. The project plans to utilize Gerdau’s solar beam pilings, offset the emissions of more than 13,000 average Texas households, create more than 200 construction jobs and generate $19 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years.

Learn more.