According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $62 billion, 10-year contract for the production and delivery of 90 F-16 Foreign Military Sale (FMS) aircraft. Work will be primarily performed in Greenville, S.C., and Fort Worth, Texas. It is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

According to UPI, Taiwan will buy 66 of the planes, and 24 planes are expected to be sold to Morocco.