Microsoft and Tenova, a Techint Group company, renewed their collaboration with the aim of guiding companies in the metals industry on their digital transformation journeys. Leveraging on the Microsoft Azure platform and Tenova’s solutions for the steel industry, the two companies intend to lead the digital transformation of the sector. The goal of this renewed partnership is to provide Italian companies in the metals industry with industrial solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) in order to give value to the large amount of data coming from industrial plants.

This collaboration is grounded on three main pillars: predictive monitoring and maintenance; optimization of operations and internal process management; and collaboration and constant commitment to innovation between technology experts and plant operators.

Several companies have already adopted Tenova's solutions enhanced by Microsoft technology. ORI Martin, a company that specializes in the production of high-quality steel, is Tenova’s partner in a project aimed to transform a production site in Brescia into a Smart Factory by applying Industry 4.0 technologies. Tenaris, a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes, established a team of data scientists whose mission is to overcome industrial challenges and exploit digital solutions.