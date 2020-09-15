The LXQ fiber laser marker series has a remote connection capability that can grant control of the system to an expert or partner anywhere in the world. Relying on a secure cloud VPN, this allows laser experts to better support integrators and end-users through remote services such as installation, training, after-sales support and live demos. The system includes: a web-based HMI that can be displayed in any web browser for quick control of the laser without programming; a camera for barcode validation; an air knife for lens protection; and 3D-Autofocus sensors for automatic adjustments. In addition to laser marking, LXQ fiber lasers can treat any metal surface with laser cleaning, laser texturing and laser hardening.

www.laserax.com