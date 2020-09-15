The LXQ fiber laser marker series has a remote connection capability that can grant control of the system to an expert or partner anywhere in the world. Relying on a secure cloud VPN, this allows laser experts to better support integrators and end-users through remote services such as installation, training, after-sales support and live demos. The system includes: a web-based HMI that can be displayed in any web browser for quick control of the laser without programming; a camera for barcode validation; an air knife for lens protection; and 3D-Autofocus sensors for automatic adjustments. In addition to laser marking, LXQ fiber lasers can treat any metal surface with laser cleaning, laser texturing and laser hardening.
Thermal Processing Products
Laser Marker
Laserax Inc.
September 15, 2020
No Comments
