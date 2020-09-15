The AxSEAM scanner allows inspectors to easily set up and inspect long seam welds, enabling them to work more independently in the field. Along with the OmniScan X3 flaw detector, the scanner targets longitudinal weld inspection on pipes and pressure vessels. AxSEAM includes toolless probe holders and patented dome-shaped wheels, which enable more self-sufficient inspection on a job site. The scanner also switches easily between longitudinal and circumferential scanning on a wide range of pipe diameters.

