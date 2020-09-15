SimpliVac is the first programmable castable mounting system that will expedite materials sample preparation in manufacturing quality control or inspection laboratories that work on testing small material parts or component samples. The system will free up the metallographic or quality-control lab technician to perform other tasks because it requires less set-up time and reduces processing time. It is fully programmable and allows for processing samples through multiple cycles without human interference. SimpliVac can also accommodate larger samples due to its oversized chamber and sample tray insert, which creates a large flat surface for larger mounts. The integrated turntable allows for bi-directional movement of the samples when aligning.

