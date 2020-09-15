The R60 Series of fixed infrared sensors features a fiber-optic fixed infrared sensor for processes with tight installation spaces, electromagnetic interference or ambient environments up to 392°F (200°C) without cooling. Six R60 models are available in spectral ranges of 1.0µm and 1.6µm, which are suitable for measuring temperatures up to 5432°F (3000°C). The single-lens optical head collects the IR radiation from the source and transmits it through the flexible, fiber-optic steel-coated cable up to 100 meters long to the electronic module. The electronic unit includes a keypad with five-digit backlit LCD for convenient viewing and setting without a computer and a connection cable for simultaneous analog or digital input and output.

