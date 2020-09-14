Refractory sheet type RSLE-56 Moldable is a high-silica-fiber-reinforced ceramic composite material that is easily cut and formed into flat sheets and a variety of simple and complex shapes. RSLE-56 Moldable becomes a hard, rigid structure when dried. Further heat treatment or exposure to process temperatures significantly increases the physical strength of this material. It exhibits a very low coefficient of expansion, which provides remarkable resistance to thermal shock up to 2192°F (1200°C) in an oxidizing atmosphere and permits its use with rapid variation in temperature in that zone. It transforms into a crystalline structure beyond 2192°F, while maintaining its properties up to 3002°F (1650°C). RSLE-56’s binder is locked in place and will not separate from its supporting fiber reinforcement, resulting in a homogeneous structure throughout the material.

