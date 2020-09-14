A new IoT (Internet of Things) predictive maintenance system is available on industrial ovens manufactured by Wisconsin Oven. Supplied by DataSense Technologies, the performance monitoring system utilizes sensors to monitor the condition of components on a customer’s industrial oven. It includes a gateway that collects performance data from sensors on critical oven components. There are a variety of conditions that the sensors track, such as vibration, temperature, current and pressure. The data collected can be used to identify performance and component issues so maintenance can be scheduled before a failure occurs. Some thresholds are factory-set to protect the equipment, and others can be set by the customer to indicate alarm conditions specific to their needs. When those thresholds are exceeded, the system will send an immediate alert to appropriate personnel.

