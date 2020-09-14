A mobile app includes a collection of tools that makes it simple and convenient to find the right chain for new and existing drive or conveyor applications. Called Chain Engineer, the app allows engineers and maintenance professionals to select, interchange, configure and track elongation from their desk or mobile device. Features include: drive chain selection, conveyor chain selection and chain measurement. It also includes a resource library and allows users to create reports and download PDF files that can be easily shared. Chain Engineer is a mobile web app and can be downloaded to your phone and is also available as a web-based resource.

