The OmniStar and ThermoStar GSD 350 compact, portable benchtop analyzers are designed for analyzing gases at atmospheric pressure. They are suited for semiconductor, metallurgy, freeze-drying and environmental-analysis applications. The gas inlet is fitted with a heated capillary for use at up to 662°F (350°C). This prevents vapors from condensing during process gas analysis. Due to the two-stage inlet system, an almost segregation-free gas supply is possible. The ThermoStar solution was specifically developed for coupling with thermo balances. The OmniStar was developed for a wide range of applications and includes a stainless steel capillary and a valve that can interrupt the sample gas stream. The analyzers allow simultaneous detection of all gases within the mass range.

www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com