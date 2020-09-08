IHEA strives to provide a base of industry knowledge for our members and users in the industrial process-heating industry. Many valuable resources can be found on our website (www.ihea.org). Click on the Education & Events tab to find information on all available educational materials, training courses and technical information.

IHEA members benefit from reduced registration fees for courses and seminars as well as a discount in the IHEA bookstore. For more information on becoming an IHEA member, visit www.ihea.org/page/benefits. Here are some of the valuable resources we offer.

IHEA Learning Academy

This is the place to access online training videos on process-heating technologies. You will find a variety of educational presentations designed to provide an understanding of many industry technologies. Check back often for additions to the video library.

Books

IHEA’s online bookstore offers a range of titles for purchase, including the recently revised 3rd edition of the Infrared Process Heating Handbook.

Webinars

IHEA’s archived webinars are available free of charge. View them on your own time.

Fundamentals of Combustion – This webinar explores the fundamental combustion topics of combustion triangle: air to fuel ratio, heating value and combustion efficiency.

The Ins and Outs of Infrared – Three IHEA members present the basics of infrared technology and its widespread applications.

Basics and Applications of Induction – Learn about the basics of induction technology and how electrically powered induction technology can create heat in parts, up to and including melting metals.

What Members Say About IHEA’s Educational Programs

Albert Cantu of Nutec Bickley said, “Many of our engineering positions have a requirement to be trained in IHEA’s NFPA 86 and Fundamentals of Industrial Heating courses. We think IHEA’s courses are a great way to get them started in their positions.”

Bob Fincken of Super Systems Inc. said, “IHEA offers many benefits for Super Systems Inc. Because of the member discount, we have sent our engineers to the training seminars. They bring back great knowledge and make connections during the class.”

Still Time to Register for Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating Online Course

Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating Online Learning Course continues to provide a high level of learning to those in the industrial heat-processing industry. Scheduled to begin October 5, the six-week class will run through November 15. The flexible online format and interactive forums with other students, along with scheduled office hours with the instructor, are just a few of the benefits of this program. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final-exam project are administered to guide students and evaluate their knowledge of the material.

The registration fee includes an electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course. Printed materials are available for an additional fee. IHEA members receive a registration discount, and there is also a registration discount available for two or more registrants from the same company.

Register now at www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsFall20.