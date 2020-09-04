Danieli received an order from Russian steelmaker OMK for a direct reduction plant that will include an electric-arc furnace (EAF) and direct reduced iron (DRI) technology. Part of a new melt shop at the Vyksa Steel Works, it will produce 2.5 million tons per year of slabs, seamless pipe and rail wheels. According to Danieli, it will be the largest single-module direct reduction plant in Russia. The facility will utilize Danieli’s Energiron DRI technology, which allows the processing of a wide range of iron-oxide pellet qualities and includes ultra-low-NOx burners.

Danieli will provide the equipment and engineering and supervise installation and commissioning.