The Open Source-Additive Scanning Implementation Strategy (OASIS) Challenge – launched by America Makes with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and GE Research – seeks the submission of open-source computer codes and algorithms to help advance laser-based powder-bed additive manufacturing (AM). The goal of this challenge is to find real solutions to an important issue facing the AM community. Results of the sample evaluation will be integrated into the America Makes National AM Roadmap and the America Makes Digital Storefront.

Entrants will download data from a secure project website to be used to create a new innovative scan strategy code and algorithms. All strategy submissions will be evaluated with predefined code requirements and then the top selections will have samples printed in titanium to be evaluated for material properties and scored.

