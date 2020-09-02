Tenaris will invest $11 million at its melt shop in Koppel, Pa., to expand the plant’s size range capabilities. The facility’s caster line will undergo upgrades to increase its steel bar size capabilities and improve safety, IT and automation systems at the mill. The expansion will allow the melt shop to produce bars in a wider range of sizes while securing a reliable source of billets for Tenaris’ seamless mills in Bay City, Texas; Ambridge, Pa.; and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. The project is expected to last 14 months, and it is scheduled for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Tenaris acquired the former IPSCO facility in January 2020 from PAO TMK. The improvements will add sizes 8.465 inches (215 mm) and 10.630 inches (270 mm) to the currently produced size of 6.5 inches (165 mm). The upgrades include modifications to the radius of the caster, installation of new molds, a new robotic billet marking system, repairs to the cooling bed, and improvements to automation and production safety systems.