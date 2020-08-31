Rex Heat Treat, a commercial heat treater specializing in the aerospace market, became the first company to install and commission SECO/WARWICK’s new Super IQ gas carburizing furnace. The hybrid system combines a conventional furnace and a vacuum furnace in one unit. Rex Heat Treat has commissioned several vacuum furnaces over the past several years at its Lansdale, Pa., location as part of a plant modernization initiative. The new furnace will allow the heat treater to upgrade its through-hardening and carburizing capabilities alongside its legacy harden and temper furnaces while using the existing loader, baskets and washing system.

Super IQ was designed specifically to eliminate the need for endogas and its inherent flames and carbon monoxide dangers. Instead, it allows clean processing and can achieve higher-temperature carburizing to speed cycles and improve yields in certain steels.