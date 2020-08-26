CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private-equity firm, acquired GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services LLC, a metal additive-manufacturing (AM) services provider, by CORE portfolio company Fathom. Founded in 2007 as one of the first metal AM services providers in the country, Lake Bluff, Ill.-based GPI uses direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) to print parts with complex geometries for on-demand manufacturing applications. The company utilizes a variety of metal powders – including aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, titanium and cobalt chrome – and holds ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and AS9100D certifications.

CORE acquired Midwest Composite Technologies in 2018 and Fathom and ICOMold in 2019. All four companies will move forward under the Fathom brand. According to Fathom, GPI’s ability to leverage metal AM accelerates both design cycles and time to market and further enhances Fathom’s existing metal AM capabilities.