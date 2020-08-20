Despite uncertain market conditions presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, Ipsen has been awarded five orders for vacuum furnaces between four customers, each with unique process requirements in the aerospace, defense and commercial heat-treating industries. The furnaces ordered include MetalMaster, TurboTreater and Ipsen’s signature vacuum aluminum brazing furnace.

In addition to the five new orders, Ipsen shipped nine furnaces in July to companies across six states in America as well as Canada and the United Kingdom.