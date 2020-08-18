Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems shipped a continuous vacuum furnace with 10-bar pressure-quench capabilities to a North American aerospace manufacturer. The four-position, four-zone furnace is rated to 2400°F. The independent load and quench modules allow the heat module to hold temperature and vacuum, creating an extremely pure environment. Extended heating-element coverage allows for excellent temperature uniformity. Only the workload is cooled in the isolated cooling chamber to increase efficiency. Quick transference from the heat module to the cool module and fast quench capabilities make the furnace suited to process medium- to high-volume parts.

The aerospace manufacturer selected Gasbarre as the equipment supplier based on low-downtime metrics with existing Gasbarre furnace equipment.