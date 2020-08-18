F&B Manufacturing installed two hydroform deep-draw presses from Quintus Technologies to elevate both the capacity and capabilities at its Phoenix, Ariz., facility. The presses’ flexible forming technology allows F&B engineers to offer more options to serve customer production streams while also addressing new applications and markets. Both presses feature a modular dual-tray shuttle system that allows F&B to draw up to 10 inches (254 mm) deep and accept blank sizes up to 43.1 inches (1,095 mm) in diameter, a 25% increase over previous capacity. Using high isostatic pressure up to 11,600 psi, parts can be formed in a variety of tough materials and thicknesses to tight tolerances with minimal thinning.

According to F&B, the new presses replace decades-old hydroform presses that did not fit with its expansion plans. They will allow the company to support larger parts and provide the flexibility of three forming operations in a single press, which is consistent with F&B’s goal of being a fully integrated supplier and a one-stop source for customers.