This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Canakkale 1915 bridge is a Turkish infrastructure project that is planned to open in 2023 to mark 100 years of the modern Turkish republic. The span of 2,023 meters (6,637 feet) between its two towers will make it the world’s longest suspension bridge.
Click here for the story from the World Steel Association.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.