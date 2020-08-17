This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Apple recently announced its new climate goals, revealing that some of its laptops will contain “low-carbon” aluminum. It is chemically the same as the aluminum it has always used, but it is produced using a process that does not result in the release of greenhouse gases.
Researchers are still working on scaling up production to make it a viable alternative for more that laptops. For more information.
