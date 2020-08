As we have discussed in the past, lightweighting continues to be a significant goal for the automotive industry. Whether the motivation is to achieve 2025 CAFÉ standards of 54.5 MPG on average or gaining a competitive advantage, a 10% reduction in curb weight results in a 6-8% reduction in fuel usage.

Many options are being tried, but OEMs like what composites offer. Due to its very light weight and properties, composites are 10x stronger than steel and 8x stronger than aluminum.

Here's the story.