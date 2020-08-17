Aluminum cans have joined in the 2020 shortages just behind coins. The primary reason for the shortage is pandemic-related. More beverages – beer, soda and other drinks – are being sold for home consumption versus kegs and larger containers used in bars and restaurants.

Apparently, cans are more popular to store at home than bottles, which resulted in a 10% swing in can usage. For this reason, brands have focused on their most-popular products, resulting in a shortage others.

