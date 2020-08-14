This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
White Paper: A Review of Heat Treatments on Improving the Quality and Residual Stresses of the Ti–6Al–4V Parts Produced by Additive Manufacturing
Additive manufacturing (AM) can be seen as a disruptive process that builds complex components layer upon layer. Two of its distinct technologies are selective laser melting (SLM) and electron-beam melting (EBM), which are powder-bed fusion processes that create metallic parts with the aid of a beam source.