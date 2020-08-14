This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
White Paper: Effect of Annealing Heat Treatment on the Microstructural Evolution and Mechanical Properties of Hot Isostatic Pressed 316L Stainless Steel Fabricated by Laser Powder Bed Fusion
In this work, the microstructural features and mechanical properties of an additively manufactured 316L stainless steel have been determined. Three types of samples were characterized: as printed (AP), annealing heat treated (AHT) and hot isostatic pressed and annealing heat treated (HIP + AHT).