Commercial Metals Company (CMC) announced plans to build a $300 million micro-mill in Mesa, Ariz. According to CMC, the facility will be the first in the world to produce merchant-bar-quality (MBQ) products through a continuous-continuous production process. It will allow CMC to more efficiently meet West Coast demand for rebar and MBQ products. The micro-mill, CMC’s third such facility, is expected to start up in early 2023 and employ approximately 185 people. It will achieve an estimated nominal annual capacity of 500,000 tons, including 150,000 tons of merchant product.

Locating the mill adjacent to CMC’s current facility in Mesa will enable the company to leverage its existing infrastructure and the expertise of its engineering and operating personnel. According to CMC, the micro-mill, which will be called Triple M, will employ the latest technology in EAF power supply systems provided by Danieli. When fully operational, the company expects the facility will add roughly 1,000 new jobs in the state.