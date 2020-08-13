Dongkuk Industries Co. Ltd., the largest manufacturer of cold-rolled medium-carbon and high-carbon steel strip in South Korea, placed an order with Ebner for a hardening and tempering line. According to Dongkuk Industries, it will be the first facility of its kind in East Asia. Ebner’s scope of supply includes an austenitizing furnace, a HICON/H 2 Q hydrogen quenching system, a FlexFlat martensite cooler with SmartFlat automatic flatness supervision system, a leveling furnace and an atmosphere jet cooler. A combined bainite/pearlite transformation zone will also be supplied. Medium- and high-carbon steel strip will be hardened and tempered in the facility starting in the summer of 2021.