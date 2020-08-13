Linde announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Praxair Inc., will begin operating under the Linde name effective September 1. This name change reflects the company’s evolution following the merger of Praxair Inc. and Linde AG. The combined product and service portfolios of the new Linde offer customers more options to improve operational efficiency and plan for future growth. The primary customer contact for products and services will remain the same. Beginning September 1, information on the U.S. business can be found at www.LindeUS.com.

Linde is a global industrial gases and engineering company with 80,000 employees in more than 100 countries. The company serves a variety of end markets – including aerospace, energy, manufacturing and primary metals – and its industrial gases are used in a wide range of applications.