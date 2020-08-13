The AIST Foundation Real Steel Video Contest challenges high school and university students to research the steel industry and produce a three-minute original video related to a decided theme. These videos educate young viewers about the industry and helps to brand the industry as a potential career choice for students studying engineering, materials science or other related fields. The 10 2020 video contest submissions garnered over 23,000 collective views on YouTube, and the top six were awarded cash prizes.

This cash-prize-winning video was submitted by Purdue University Northwest’s team. “Empowering the Steel Industry: Inspiring the Next Generation of Engineers,” highlights recent graduates who chose to pursue a career at a steel producing company.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ot1V7MlLSnY