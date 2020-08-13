ArcelorMittal announced its intention to build an electric-arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking facility at AM/NS Calvert in Alabama. Once completed, the planned facility will be capable of producing 1.5 million tons of steel slabs annually for the hot-strip mill. It will also produce a broad spectrum of steel grades required for Calvert’s end-user markets. Construction is expected to take 24 months, and the new facility is anticipated to create 300 new jobs.

AM/NS Calvert, an advanced steel finishing facility, was originally built by Thyssenkrupp for $4 billion and was acquired by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corp. as a 50:50 joint venture in 2014. The joint venture has already invested more than $200 million in strategic projects in Calvert since its acquisition. These existing capabilities in combination with the new EAF will position the facility well for meeting automotive and energy market demand.

According to ArcelorMittal, a new EAF at AM/NS Calvert will further secure its leadership in the North American automotive market.