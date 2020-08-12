Germany’s Kaiser Aluminium-Umformtechnik GmbH, a manufacturer of forged-aluminum components for small- and medium-sized products, successfully started up its first Schuler servo screw press. The system will be primarily used to produce complex chassis components for the automotive industry. The investment further expands Kaiser Aluminium-Umformtechnik’s market position as a competent partner for forged parts and components in the aluminum sector.

Schuler now only uses servo motors in its screw-press series instead of the previous squirrel-cage drives. The advantages are a lower machine height and improved drive controllability as well as higher starting torques with shorter stroke run times. A closed water-cooling circuit for the servo motors replaces the previous cooling system with fresh air supply from the outside and results in optimized temperature stability of the drive system regardless of the operating air conditions.