The day-and-a-half introductory course includes classroom instruction and hands-on lab demonstrations. Attendees will benefit from personal interaction with the speakers, who are seasoned experts in all aspects of powder coating and curing. Attendees will also receive technical resources to complement the program and gain valuable experience by spraying and curing a part during the course.

IR Handbook IHEA’s Infrared Equipment Division recently completed revisions to its popular Infrared Process Heating Handbook for Industrial Applications. This quick introduction to the many applications of infrared heating in industrial processes has been updated to include new information, additional application examples and new case studies. Learn how infrared heating has been successfully applied to hundreds of different process-heating applications, including curing metal finishes and protective coatings; fusing thermoset and thermoplastic powder coatings; forming molded plastics; and bonding adhesives and metals. Visit www.ihea.org, click the Publications tab and scroll down to Books to order a copy.

The classroom agenda will cover a variety of topics presented by members of the organizations that are dedicated to the education and growth of the industry. This seminar includes a section on curing, which reviews the basics of infrared technology, several useful electric and gas applications, and helpful case studies to prove the benefits to those who use it. Members of IHEA’s Infrared Equipment Division will lead the curing segment and demonstrate the technology in the lab.

Curing: Infrared Basics (Scott Bishop, Alabama Power Co.)

Curing: Applications/Case Studies (John Podach, Fostoria Process Equip., a Div. of TPI Corp. and Eric Bellon, Heraeus Noblelight America LLC)

Curing: Interactive Demonstration (Scott Bishop, Alabama Power Co.)

The seminar combines a mix of technical information, classroom involvement, hands-on practice and social interaction for attendees to receive the best overall training value. The registration fee includes: classroom and lab sessions, meals, networking reception, CCAI’s Powder Coating Training Manual ($65 value) and the newly revised Infrared Process Heating Handbook ($20 value). Registration is $325 for members and $425 for non-members. Visit www.ihea.org/event/PCCOct20 to register.